Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on BORAL LTD NEW/S (OTCMKTS:BOALY)

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BORAL LTD NEW/S (OTCMKTS:BOALY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BOALY. Citigroup raised shares of BORAL LTD NEW/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BORAL LTD NEW/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of BOALY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.24. 321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. BORAL LTD NEW/S has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $15.61.

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, the United States, and Asia. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cementitious materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

