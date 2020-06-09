Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) will announce $3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.88. Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings per share of $5.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $13.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.83 to $16.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $22.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.07 to $24.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs Group.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.71 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.33.

Shares of GS traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.81. 3,257,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,837. The company has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.45. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,734,290,000 after acquiring an additional 539,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,392,000 after purchasing an additional 455,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,753,000 after purchasing an additional 218,682 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,186,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.