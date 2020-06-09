Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Goosehead Insurance from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Goosehead Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.60.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

GSHD traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $69.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,183. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $49.09. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 80,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $3,735,801.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,285,109.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 63,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $4,252,087.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 742,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,591,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 748,666 shares of company stock valued at $42,806,210. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.