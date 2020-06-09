Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 139 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,089 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $309.48. 4,633,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,362,340. The stock has a market cap of $295.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.86. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.13.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

