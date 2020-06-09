Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.6% during the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $8.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,446.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,128. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,363.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1,342.17. The stock has a market cap of $981.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $902,520.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total value of $38,120.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322 shares of company stock worth $410,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.