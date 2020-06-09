Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 502 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 54,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $681,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 19,889,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,313,822. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

