Grandfield & Dodd LLC Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,611,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,788. The company has a market cap of $183.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.