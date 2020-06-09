Grandfield & Dodd LLC Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,756 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,523,424 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $479,764,000 after purchasing an additional 51,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.76.

NYSE ABT traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,425,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.41. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $158.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,938 shares of company stock worth $14,683,188 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.