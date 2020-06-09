Grandfield & Dodd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON traded up $5.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.37. 4,525,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.61. The firm has a market cap of $114.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

