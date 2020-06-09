Grandfield & Dodd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.3% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,888,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,796,000 after buying an additional 593,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $863,079,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,541,000 after buying an additional 149,534 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,703,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,194,000 after buying an additional 129,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,486,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,717,000 after buying an additional 309,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $43.51. 10,445,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,619,798. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.26.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

