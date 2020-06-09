Grandfield & Dodd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,982 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,621 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Walt Disney by 782.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Walt Disney by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,995,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $675,724,000 after buying an additional 1,314,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Walt Disney by 431.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,304,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,457,000 after buying an additional 1,059,038 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.83.

NYSE DIS traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,842,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,569,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

