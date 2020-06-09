Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,439 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $265.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,384. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.15. The stock has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $295.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.81.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total transaction of $213,650.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total value of $211,043.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,354.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,523 shares of company stock worth $75,657,835 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

