Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $297.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,552,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,106. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.