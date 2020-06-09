Grandfield & Dodd LLC Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,007 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $307.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,759,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $255.77 and a 1 year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.38.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,943 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,696. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

