Grandfield & Dodd LLC Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after buying an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,956,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,790,000 after buying an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,915,000 after buying an additional 153,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,439,000 after buying an additional 600,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.15. 2,263,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.06 and a 200 day moving average of $156.66. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

