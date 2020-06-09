Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 436 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,595,000 after buying an additional 81,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $310.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,722,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $309.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.54.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

