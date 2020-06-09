Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,068 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TJX traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,740,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,380,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.49. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Zacks Investment Research cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

