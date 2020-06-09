Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 4,332 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 1.9% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.00. 975,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,477. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.28. The stock has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

In related news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,319 shares of company stock worth $3,857,831. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus lowered their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.