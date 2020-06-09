Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 66 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $354.20. 1,712,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,536. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $356.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $139.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.01 and its 200 day moving average is $321.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

