Grandfield & Dodd LLC Trims Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,885,000 after purchasing an additional 868,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Amgen by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,306,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,519,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $225.75. 2,270,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,159. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $173.12 and a one year high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.81.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

