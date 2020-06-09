Grandfield & Dodd LLC Trims Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sanofi makes up approximately 1.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $13,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,332,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639,131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sanofi by 2,013.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sanofi by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,316,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,060,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNY. SVB Leerink began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

SNY stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,588. The company has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total value of $10,412,105,205.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

