Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) Receives C$29.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$24.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of GWO traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$25.57. 1,563,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,107. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.53, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 17.43. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$18.88 and a 1-year high of C$35.60.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.29). The firm had revenue of C$10.27 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.1009935 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 76.40%.

In other news, Director Michel Plessis-Bélair acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.72 per share, with a total value of C$108,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,194,336.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

