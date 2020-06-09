Greif (NYSE:GEF.B) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Greif (NYSE:GEF.B) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

GEF.B traded up $3.72 on Monday, reaching $45.06. The company had a trading volume of 28,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,672. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Greif has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $56.50.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

