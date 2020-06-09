GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. 86 Research lowered GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on GSX Techedu from $20.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CLSA lowered GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GSX Techedu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

GSX stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,412,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,663. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.50. GSX Techedu has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 382.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GSX Techedu will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,001,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,707 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,062,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,745,000 after purchasing an additional 816,196 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in GSX Techedu by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,419,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,480,000 after acquiring an additional 522,104 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,808,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GSX Techedu by 279.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,726,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.