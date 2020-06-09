Guess? (NYSE:GES) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Guess? (NYSE:GES) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

GES has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lowered Guess? from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Guess? from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Guess? from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Guess? from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Get Guess? alerts:

NYSE GES traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $12.76. 1,649,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $879.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.67. Guess? has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $842.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.19 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.58%. Guess?’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Guess? by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.