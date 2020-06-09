Guess? (NYSE:GES) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) were down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.76, approximately 1,655,074 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,627,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GES shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Guess? from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen downgraded Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $879.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.67.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Guess? by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Guess? (NYSE:GES)
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
