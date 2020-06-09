Guess? (NYSE:GES) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) were down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.76, approximately 1,655,074 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,627,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GES shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Guess? from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen downgraded Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $879.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $842.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.19 million. Guess? had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Guess? by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

