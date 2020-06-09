GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) & Innovus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNV) Critical Review

Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) and GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Innovus Pharmaceuticals and GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- 0 0 11 0 3.00

Innovus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 306.50%. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a consensus target price of $186.36, indicating a potential upside of 41.32%. Given Innovus Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innovus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

Volatility and Risk

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovus Pharmaceuticals and GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovus Pharmaceuticals $23.99 million 0.16 -$8.28 million ($4.16) -0.30 GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- $311.33 million 13.15 -$9.02 million ($0.24) -549.46

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Innovus Pharmaceuticals and GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovus Pharmaceuticals -35.85% -1,611.96% -77.85% GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- 8.42% -9.87% -8.32%

Summary

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- beats Innovus Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality. The company also offers Beyond Human testosterone booster, ketones, krill oil, omega 3 fish oil, Vision Formula, blood sugar, colon cleanse, green coffee extract, and growth agent; RecalMax for brain health; UriVarx, a supplement for overactive bladder and urinary incontinence; PEVarx, a supplement for peak sexual performance; ProstaGorx, a supplement for prostate support; and FlutiCare, a nasal spray. In addition, its products include Apeaz for pain relief; AllerVarx for allergy relief; ArthriVarx for joint pain; Xyralid, a hemorrhoid cream; Can-C eye drop and eye care capsule; MZS, a melatonin formula to enhance sleep patterns; and Diabasens, a diabetic foot cream. The company's pipeline products comprise UriVarx for urinary tract infection; Xyralid suppositories for hemorrhoidal symptoms; GlucoGorx supplement, glucometer, lancing device, and GlucoGorx strip for blood sugar levels; Vesele and RecalMax nitric oxide strips. It markets and sells its products through commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists, and therapists, as well as to other healthcare providers; and directly to consumers through online channels, retailers, and wholesalers. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms. The company also develops and markets Sativex, an oromucosal spray for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis. In addition, it develops various product candidates for the treatment of glioblastoma, neonatal hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, and schizophrenia. Further, the company has license and development agreements with Almirall S.A.; Bayer HealthCare AG; Ipsen Biopharm Ltd; and Neopharm Group. It primarily operates in Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Asia. GW Pharmaceuticals plc was founded in 1998 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

