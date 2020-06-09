H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised H. Lundbeck A/S- from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S- alerts:

OTCMKTS HLUYY traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $40.34. 873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,227. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.