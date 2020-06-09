Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Trading Down 5.9%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) shares were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.84 and last traded at $15.43, approximately 23,783,501 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 25,479,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,949.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

