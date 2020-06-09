HashCoin (HSC) Price Up 3% This Week

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One HashCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar. HashCoin has a market cap of $375,997.27 and $1,212.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00045955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.54 or 0.07192265 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002578 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00055538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002580 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010240 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.