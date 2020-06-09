Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Down 7.8%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) shares dropped 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.73 and last traded at $19.55, approximately 1,797,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,424,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

HA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $889.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $559.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.50 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 62.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 475.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

