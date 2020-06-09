HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI cut its holdings in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,589,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156,215 shares during the period. HD Supply makes up about 2.4% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 5.92% of HD Supply worth $272,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in HD Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HD Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS traded up $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,765,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,400. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.15. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $43.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 142,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $3,982,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 409,506 shares of company stock worth $10,889,949. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HDS. Bank of America cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

