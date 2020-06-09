Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Down 8.7% After Insider Selling

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)’s share price fell 8.7% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $61.08 and last traded at $61.16, 2,424,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,781,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.96.

Specifically, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. UBS Group lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,039,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at about $54,905,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,414,000 after acquiring an additional 837,255 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $31,719,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,324,000 after acquiring an additional 373,600 shares during the last quarter.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

