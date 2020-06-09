Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Down 24.4%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) shares were down 24.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $4.18, approximately 297,545,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 863% from the average daily volume of 30,886,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HTZ shares. ValuEngine raised Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Consumer Edge lowered Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered Hertz Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hertz Global in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

The stock has a market cap of $365.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 55,342,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $39,846,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 26,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $27,436.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,657.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,395,734 shares of company stock valued at $39,902,252 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hertz Global by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,657,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,678,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,841,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,827 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 2,689.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 700,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after acquiring an additional 566,593 shares in the last quarter.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

