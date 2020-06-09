Hessam Nadji Sells 7,500 Shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $239,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,276,260.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hessam Nadji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Hessam Nadji sold 7,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $242,850.00.

NYSE:MMI traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 127,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,450. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.37.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

MMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Marcus & Millichap from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Marcus & Millichap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 42.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

