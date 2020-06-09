Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

HKMPF remained flat at $$30.00 on Monday. 40 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

