HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

HFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded HollyFrontier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut HollyFrontier from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised HollyFrontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.58.

HFC traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.33. 1,807,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,414. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $97,006,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,734,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 187.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after purchasing an additional 945,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,846,000 after purchasing an additional 927,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1,182.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 618,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,382,000 after purchasing an additional 570,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

