Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 960.0% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $256.77. 3,809,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,126,911. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $256.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.56. The company has a market cap of $274.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.03.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

