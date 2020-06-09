Homeros (HMR) Achieves Market Cap of $98.18 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, Homeros has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Homeros token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00004671 BTC on popular exchanges. Homeros has a market cap of $98.18 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.16 or 0.01950709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00177579 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045336 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00122999 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,488,955 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

