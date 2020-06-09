Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Position Decreased by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,837,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 196,321 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 3.3% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 0.40% of Honeywell International worth $379,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Langenberg & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

HON traded down $4.82 on Tuesday, hitting $158.10. 3,676,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,623. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

