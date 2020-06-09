HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Receives $1.04 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.04.

HTGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of HTGM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,653,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,260. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 106.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 64.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 163,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 63,998 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 62,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,012 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

