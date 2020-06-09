HTMLCOIN (HTML) Trading 16.8% Higher Over Last Week

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex and Fatbtc. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and $7,777.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00794040 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00032094 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017833 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00177056 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00172894 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 70% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001577 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, C-Patex, Fatbtc and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

