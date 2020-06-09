Hxro Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.42 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. Hxro has a market cap of $8.42 million and approximately $9,321.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Hxro token can now be bought for $0.0840 or 0.00000859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,267,333 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io

Buying and Selling Hxro

Hxro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

