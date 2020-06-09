Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HADAX and OKEx. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $39,854.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045937 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $552.67 or 0.05693054 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002590 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010309 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Ethfinex, OKEx, Bancor Network, HADAX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

