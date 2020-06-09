IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.

IBERIABANK has increased its dividend by an average of 249.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. IBERIABANK has a payout ratio of 40.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect IBERIABANK to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Shares of IBKC traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $53.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,458. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. IBERIABANK has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.56.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.39). IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IBERIABANK will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IBKC shares. TheStreet cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

