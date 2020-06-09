Ibex Investors LLC Buys 47,700 Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Silicom makes up about 15.7% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ibex Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of Silicom worth $15,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Silicom by 5,326.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 247,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 243,422 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 170,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,037 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicom by 14.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicom by 7.2% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicom alerts:

SILC traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,401. Silicom Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $253.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SILC. BidaskClub upgraded Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicom from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.