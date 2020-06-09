Ibex Investors LLC Has $15.35 Million Stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Ibex Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Nova Measuring Instruments comprises about 15.5% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ibex Investors LLC owned 1.68% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $15,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,193,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $15,789,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 26,511 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 65,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.19. 116,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,325. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $51.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.70 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 14.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

