Ibex Investors LLC Has $8.60 Million Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Ibex Investors LLC cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Verint Systems accounts for 8.7% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 811,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.51 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

In other news, insider Elan Moriah sold 2,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $103,336.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,860.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $404,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,594,800.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,007 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.