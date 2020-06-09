Ibex Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Zynga makes up about 0.3% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 13,797.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 22,861,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,915,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $63,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zynga by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,100 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Zynga by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,458,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,153 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth $20,074,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZNGA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Zynga from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

ZNGA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. 32,921,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,633,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.35. Zynga Inc has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 147,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $886,877.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,076.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 6,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $40,482.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 574,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,090 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

