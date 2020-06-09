Ibex Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ibex Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,944 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.3% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,376 shares of company stock worth $45,103,807 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.73.

NVIDIA stock traded up $9.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $361.84. 11,680,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,676,232. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $142.84 and a 1 year high of $367.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.82.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

